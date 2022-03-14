Lee-on-the-Solent police officer found dead after Covid-19 breach probe, inquest hears

PC Doug Franks.

Sussex Police Constable Doug Franks, 43, was found dead at his home in Lee-on-the-Solent on February 10, 2021.

His grandfather found him hanged in the home they shared.

The police officer was a loving father and a well-respected colleague, who suffered from long-standing mental health issues and faced a misconduct investigation over a possible breach of Covid-19 rules, an inquest into his death has heard.

The inquest was told that PC Franks suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after witnessing a nail-bomb attack in the 1990s, was prescribed anti-depressants, and had previously received mental health treatments after several suicide attempts.

Following his death last year, national newspapers reported that the police officer was being investigated for misconduct for breaching Covid-19 rules by meeting a colleague in a car outside work hours to complete ‘job-related paperwork’.

The inquest was told that he had been ‘served papers’ for misconduct on the day before he was found dead, although the hearing was not told the content of the allegation.

The hearing was told that PC Franks was ‘emotional’ when he was informed of the disciplinary proceedings against him and questioned whether he would lose his job.

In a statement read at the inquest hearing, PC Franks’s girlfriend, Emma Neal, paid tribute to her partner as a loving father who ‘adored’ his son and took great pride in his role as a police officer.

Ms Neal, who is a consultant nurse said: ‘Doug loved being a police officer and found it very rewarding helping those who self-harmed or attempted suicide.’

Ms Neal said she sent him messages on February 9 saying ‘he was amazing’, that she missed him and ‘do not forget that’.

She added: ‘I am struggling to comprehend what has happened to him and he is no longer in my life.’

Following PC Franks’ death, Sussex’s chief constable Jo Shiner said he was a ‘popular colleague’ who was devoted to both his son and his career.

The chief constable added: ‘Doug was a much-liked and well-respected colleague, who fulfilled his ambition to be a police officer when he joined Sussex Police in July 2019.

‘He was proud to achieve independent patrol status and served to keep people in Sussex safe.

‘He joined the force after working as a financial investigator with the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit where he built strong friendships and was known for his infectious enthusiasm.’

The coroner adjourned the hearing to give his conclusion on Wednesday.

