As festivities take place across the country to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, Marine Parade East by Manor Way saw the street lined with tables and chairs, food vans, and arts and crafts stalls, while Union Jack flags adorned everything from shop fronts to t-shirts.

Traders reported a manic day of trading, as residents and organisers said the turn-out far exceeded their expectations.

One ice cream seller said his van had seen a roaring trade well above a normal summer day’s worth of trading.

Pictured is: (l-r) Lee Players Peter Appleton, Angela Torroni and John Maude. Picture: Sarah Standing (020622-8647)

The 30-year-old, from Southampton, said: ‘I have had over 500 orders – with good weather like this we would get about 300 orders normally.’

Neil Levy, compere for the Lee Beacon Festival, which has provided live entertainment throughout the day before a beacon lighting ceremony this evening, said the organisers had been thrilled by the size of the crowds.

He said: ‘It’s been absolutely amazing. We were expecting 5,000 – but there’s been so many more. The turnout has been phenomenal.’

The Lee Beacon 2022 event celebrating The Queen's Platinum Jubilee took place on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Marine Parade in Lee-on-the-Solent. Picture: Sarah Standing (020622-8600)

Residents along the seafront joined in the spirit of the celebrations, with Marine Parade East resident Julie Clarke having her street-facing garden and balcony festooned with Jubilee and Union Jack flags – as well as colour-coordinating her potted flowers to be red, white, and blue.

The grandmother of three said: ‘I’m blown away by the amount of people here.’

Julie’s mother, Valarie, aged 86, had been in hospital due to a series of health complaints – but she was determined to be discharged in time to honour Her Majesty.

She said: ‘I have had a beautiful day. I have been in hospital for a week but I wasn’t going to miss this.’

The Lee Beacon 2022 event celebrating The Queen's Platinum Jubilee took place on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Marine Parade in Lee-on-the-Solent. Picture: Sarah Standing (020622-6198)

The number of people attending the celebrations was testament to the strength of support for the Queen, according to Julie.

She said: ‘She’s the one constant in our lives. We always know she’s going to say the right thing. I don’t know what we’re going to do when she’s gone.’