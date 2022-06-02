That was a patriotic chant that echoed throughout Fort Cumberland in Eastney as military veterans and their families gathered to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The festivities, staged by forces charity Forgotten Veterans UK, was kicked off with a passionate rendition of the National Anthem in honour of Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

Pictured - group shot of all the Veterans in attendance, along with the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth at the jubilee event at Fort Cumberland Photos by Alex Shute

Scores of people attended the action inside the historic fort – which is the home of the charity.

Retired Royal Engineer and charity founder, Gary Weaving, organised the jubilee bash to commemorate the Queen’s historic reign.

The patriotic 42-year-old was full of pride for the monarchy and said: ‘From behalf of all the armed forces community we would like to thank Her Majesty for such a wonderful reign. She is the lady that puts the “Great” in Great Britain.

‘It is absolutely superb that she has made it to the 70 mark.’

Joe Bartram 17, being soaked in the stocks at Fort Cumberland Photos by Alex Shute

The fort was decked in red, white and blue – as families celebrated with games and music.

The patriotic party was attended by Portsmouth’s new lord mayor, Councillor Hugh Mason and lady mayoress, Marie Costa.

Cllr Mason praised the veterans in attendance for the military service – and the charity for all it does to help the forces community.

A party entertain shows off his balloon skills at Fort Cumberland Photos by Alex Shute

He said: ‘We started here first because these people are important. They really are.

‘These people have given so much to this country and so many of them have got problems which have arisen from their service and we must not forget them.’

Forgotten Veterans UK became a fully-fledged charity in 2017 and has won numerous awards for its work helping ex-servicemen.

Since being set up, the organisation has helped save the lives of scores of suicidal veterans and provided mental health support for those with post-traumatic stress disorder and addiction issues.

Everyone was having a great time at Fort Cumberland. Photos by Alex Shute

Gary said hundreds of people attended the jubilee event and insisted that showed how loved the charity was in Portsmouth.

He added: ‘It is absolutely wonderful. You can see there are hundreds of people here already which shows how much this charity is loved by Portsmouth.’