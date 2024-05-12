Lee-on-the-Solent splash park will be closed for a week while the splash pad is resurfaced.

A popular splash park has been closed just in time for residents to enjoy the sunshine.

Lee Splash Park in Lee-on-the-Solent will be shut from tomorrow. Gosport Borough Council said workers will be resurfacing the splash pad area.

The local authority said: “Works are estimated to take one week subject to weather. Gosport Borough Council apologise for any inconvenience.”

The council’s website said water features are operated throughout the summer, depending on the weather. It was designed and provided by the local authority, according to its website.