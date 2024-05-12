Lee-on-the-Solent splash park closed for resurfacing - when will it reopen

By Freddie Webb
Published 12th May 2024, 17:02 BST
Lee-on-the-Solent splash park will be closed for a week while the splash pad is resurfaced.Lee-on-the-Solent splash park will be closed for a week while the splash pad is resurfaced.
Lee-on-the-Solent splash park will be closed for a week while the splash pad is resurfaced.
A popular splash park has been closed just in time for residents to enjoy the sunshine.

Lee Splash Park in Lee-on-the-Solent will be shut from tomorrow. Gosport Borough Council said workers will be resurfacing the splash pad area.

Lee-on-the-Solent splash park will be closed for a week while the splash pad is resurfaced.Lee-on-the-Solent splash park will be closed for a week while the splash pad is resurfaced.
Lee-on-the-Solent splash park will be closed for a week while the splash pad is resurfaced.

The local authority said: “Works are estimated to take one week subject to weather. Gosport Borough Council apologise for any inconvenience.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council’s website said water features are operated throughout the summer, depending on the weather. It was designed and provided by the local authority, according to its website.

The venue is an outside playing facility which features play equipment which can be used throughout the year. It was built in 2019 as part of the council’s move to revamp the leisure facilities in Lee.

Related topics:Lee-on-the-SolentWeatherCouncil

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.