Lee-on-the-Solent splash park closed for resurfacing - when will it reopen
Lee Splash Park in Lee-on-the-Solent will be shut from tomorrow. Gosport Borough Council said workers will be resurfacing the splash pad area.
The local authority said: “Works are estimated to take one week subject to weather. Gosport Borough Council apologise for any inconvenience.”
The council’s website said water features are operated throughout the summer, depending on the weather. It was designed and provided by the local authority, according to its website.
The venue is an outside playing facility which features play equipment which can be used throughout the year. It was built in 2019 as part of the council’s move to revamp the leisure facilities in Lee.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.