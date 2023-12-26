News you can trust since 1877
Lee-On-The-Solent swimmers take Boxing Day dip in charity fundraiser for Harbour Cancer Support

Hardy swimmers took to the Solent for a Boxing Day swim in a bid to raise money for charity.
By Joe Buncle
Published 26th Dec 2023, 16:38 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 16:39 GMT

The Boxing Day dip was held at 11am on December 26 at Lee-on-the-Solent beach, and organised by the Solent Swim School. The event was to raise money for Harbour Cancer Support.

It is one of a number charity dips taking place along our coastlines this festive holidays with the popular Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service New Year’s Day dip taking place on January 1 at midday at Stokes Bay which is also raising money. For more information on that event, visit the rescue service’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GAFIRS?locale=en_GB.

Here are 12 images of swimmers taking a bracing Boxing Day dip:

Solent Sea Swimmers held their annual Boxing Day dip in the Solent at Lee-on-the-Solent on Tuesday, December 26. Picture: Sarah Standing (261223-3711)

1. Solent Sea Swimmers Boxing Day dip

Solent Sea Swimmers held their annual Boxing Day dip in the Solent at Lee-on-the-Solent on Tuesday, December 26. Picture: Sarah Standing (261223-3711) Photo: Sarah Standing

Solent Sea Swimmers held their annual Boxing Day dip in the Solent at Lee-on-the-Solent on Tuesday, December 26. Pictured is: Kate Ansell from Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing

2. Solent Sea Swimmers Boxing Day dip

Solent Sea Swimmers held their annual Boxing Day dip in the Solent at Lee-on-the-Solent on Tuesday, December 26. Pictured is: Kate Ansell from Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

Solent Sea Swimmers held their annual Boxing Day dip in the Solent at Lee-on-the-Solent on Tuesday, December 26. Picture: Sarah Standing

3. Solent Sea Swimmers Boxing Day dip

Solent Sea Swimmers held their annual Boxing Day dip in the Solent at Lee-on-the-Solent on Tuesday, December 26. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

Solent Sea Swimmers held their annual Boxing Day dip in the Solent at Lee-on-the-Solent on Tuesday, December 26. Picture: Sarah Standing (261223-4131)

4. Solent Sea Swimmers Boxing Day dip

Solent Sea Swimmers held their annual Boxing Day dip in the Solent at Lee-on-the-Solent on Tuesday, December 26. Picture: Sarah Standing (261223-4131) Photo: Sarah Standing

