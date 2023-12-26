The Boxing Day dip was held at 11am on December 26 at Lee-on-the-Solent beach, and organised by the Solent Swim School . The event was to raise money for Harbour Cancer Support.

It is one of a number charity dips taking place along our coastlines this festive holidays with the popular Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service New Year’s Day dip taking place on January 1 at midday at Stokes Bay which is also raising money. For more information on that event, visit the rescue service’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GAFIRS?locale=en_GB.