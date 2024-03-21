The historical trinkets were found by construction workers on Monday while carrying out roadworks in Somers Road. Work is being carried out to the East West Active Corridor to create new walking and cycling routes.

Councillor Suzy Horton, deputy leader of Portsmouth City Council and cabinet member for children, families and education, said: "It's always a pleasure to see items from the past appear when making improvements to an area, as it's illuminating to see what children thought special enough for future generations to discover. As work continues to improve cycling and walking routes in Portsmouth, I hope to see more discoveries being made.”

The local authority said the time capsule appears to have been buried by children at Ranvilles Infant School in Oldbury Way, Fareham, in 1990 when the original subway in the area was filled in. Much of the 34-year-old package and the items inside were sadly damaged over time. It includes a red Lego tub, a Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles drawing and a clipping from The News reviewing a New Kids On The Block gig were among the capsule’s contents.

The city’s library service has taken the package for further investigation, researching why a school in Fareham buried it in Portsmouth instead of schools closer to the area. PCC said workers from Colas will continue to keep an eye out for any other buried time capsules.

The latest phase of construction work is due to be completed in April. Enhancements are being made to the shared cycle path along Aldwell Street. A pedestrian crossing on Somers Road South is also being upgraded, with CCTV cameras and improved lighting being installed, and trees being planted. Each individual trees which being removed will be replaced by 13 new ones. Further details can be found on the construction project can be found on the PCC website.

1 . 90s Time Capsule A 1990s time capsule containing Lego, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and other items were found during works to renovated the East West Active Corridor. Photo: PCC Photo Sales

2 . 90s Time Capsule The site where the time capsule was found. Photo: PCC Photo Sales

3 . 90s Time Capsule The time capsule is believed to have been buried by children from Ranvilles Infant School in Fareham. Photo: PCC Photo Sales