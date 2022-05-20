Lincoln Powell Lincoln Powell from Leigh Parkhas landed a starring role in a Luc Besson film

Lincoln Powell, from Leigh Park, is to take on the role of a sick boy, the young role of the film’s lead played by X-Men and Finch star Caleb Landry Jones.

It comes after the 13-year-old was headhunted by French film director Luc Besson’s personal assistant earlier this year from his profile on the casting platform Spotlight.

This will be Lincoln’s first major acting appearance after landing a role in horror film Purr for London South Bank University and the part of a young boy with a difficult upbringing in a Bournemouth Film School short film called Tracing.

DogMan, which entered production this month, tells the story of a sick boy, bruised by life, who finds salvation through his love of dogs and will mainly be shot in France and America. Lincoln is set to fly out to Normandy next month (June) to begin filming.

The film will mark a comeback for Besson after a three-year hiatus following Anna, a 2019 action thriller with Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Luke Evans and Cillian Murphy.

He has also directed or produced films including The Fifth Element, Lucy and The Big Blue and delivered some of France’s biggest blockbusters.

Caleb Landry Jones, who won best actor at last year’s Cannes Film Festival for Nitram, a psychological drama about a young man’s friendship with a reclusive heiress, is set to play the lead in DogMan.

Lincoln’s mum, Kelly Sloan, told The News: ‘I’m so proud. He’s worked so hard.

‘To be head hunted for a massive feature film just makes me feel like he is as good as I think he is. It’s incredible.

‘I live on a council estate. He's got five siblings, one of whom he's a young carer for as he's got autism and ADHD.

‘[Lincoln’s] been a young carer for him since he was six.

‘[Lincoln’s] been so close several times. He auditioned for The Northman a couple of years ago and got shortlisted to the last six. We're quite used to being shortlisted but he never actually gets the role so we put it down to experience.’

Lincoln got into performing when he realised his talent for singing. He auditioned for talent show The Voice Kids twice and both times reached the final round before filming started.

Although he often found himself landing a leading role in school plays at school, this is something bigger than he’s ever done before.

The Purbrook Park pupil said: ‘It surprised me at first because I never expected to get this big. I thought it would be small films. It's just amazed me how I can actually do that and succeed.

‘I'll be a little bit nervous [when I meet the actors] but it's nothing that worries me too much.

‘I'm really, really excited. I've been to France once before and I love France so much. It looks really cool, the area we're staying in.

‘I've learned the American accent which is quite simple. I've got the script so I know what I'm getting ready for.’

Lincoln’s family cannot afford the fees to send Lincoln to drama school so hope this ‘huge’ venture will also open doors to help him get a drama scholarship.