Alfie Morel, 24, formerly of Tidcombe Green, Leigh Park, had denied targeting three boys during a campaign of seduction that led to accusations of rape, sexual assaults, and sending explicit pictures and videos of himself.

But Morel was found guilty of eight offences at Portsmouth Crown Court today, with Judge Richard Shepherd saying that the football coach had abused boys who had once looked up to him.

Morel was convicted of attempted rape, two counts of sexual communication with a child, three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, causing or inciting a child into sexual activity, and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

He was found not guilty of the charge of rape of child under the age of 13.

Morel remained composed as the verdicts were read out, before appearing to shake his head while staring at the jury.

Addressing the child abuser, Judge Richard Shepherd said his victims would be marked for life due to his crimes.

Judge Shepherd said: ‘You have been convicted of abusing a number of children...abusing three boys who looked up to you as a football coach.

‘Sport is such an important part of childhood and development and you have marked that development for the rest of their lives.

‘Therefore, when I come to sentencing...it will be measured in the many of years.’

Morel previously admitted to engaging in sexual communication with a 14-year-old girl.

The judge thanked the jury for their work in dealing with such an ‘unpleasant’ case.

Judge Shepherd added: ‘We have had to grapple together with (details)...none of us would wish to face and hear about.’

Morel will be sentenced on April 22.

