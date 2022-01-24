Alfie Morel, 24, formerly of Tidcombe Green, Leigh Park, denies targeting three boys during a campaign of seduction that led to accusations of rape, sexual assaults and sending explicit pictures and videos of himself.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Morel befriended the family of one of his alleged victims before his actions turned sexual with the boy.

Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The dad of the boy told police he had no concerns over their relationship until allegations surfaced – with his son claiming he had been ‘touched up’ by Morel.

‘We reassured him and said he had nothing to worry about and commended him for telling us,’ the man said in his statement.

The dad revealed how they became ‘friendly’ with Morel as the relationship developed – with the defendant confiding to them of feeling ‘low’ and seeing his doctor.

‘He would often come round on a daily basis,’ the man said. ‘(Morel) would open up on his mental health and depression.’

When Morel was round the family’s house playing computer games in the boy’s bedroom, the dad said: ‘There was nothing about the relationship that caused me any concerns. But now looking back it does seem strange (due to their age differences).’

The parent recalled there only being one occasion when Morel was alone with the boy at the house.

The boy’s mum, in a statement read out to the court, said the family offered ‘support’ to Morel.

She said: ‘We were always there for him. He could always come round whenever he wanted to get out of his house.

‘There were times I would come home and I would not even know he was in our house.’

But with Morel spending an increasing amount of time at their house the mum said she texted her husband to say he ‘can’t come round as much’.

She added: ‘We always did a lot for him and were always there for him.’

Morel, who has been remanded in custody, faces nine charges including rape, attempted rape, two counts of sexual communication with a child, three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, causing or inciting a child into sexual activity, and engaging in sexual activity of a child.

He denies all the charges.

(Proceeding)

