Horizon Leisure Trust, which operates out of Havant Leisure Centre and Waterlooville Leisure Centre, will give out passes providing each family with 10 free swims and 10 free soft play sessions.

Older children are able to swap the play centre vouchers for additional swim vouchers.

Mike Lyons, the chief executive of Havant Leisure Centres, said: ‘So far, the scheme has been greatly received and has helped 19 families.

Horizon Leisure Centres is offering free passes for Ukrainian refugees in the area and their host families to help people stay active and integrate into the community.

‘We hope that access to the centres will allow Ukrainian families to stay fit and healthy in a warm and welcoming environment.’

To receive a pass, the Ukrainian family or host should email [email protected] with proof of Ukrainian residency, the number of people in the family, their ages, and a copy of each of their passports.

Families and individuals who are hosting Ukrainian refugees can also apply for a pass.

The offer is currently valid until December and more information can be found at horizonlc.com.

Horizon Leisure Centres operate the leisure centres in partnership with Havant Borough Council.

Councillor Gwen Robinson, cabinet lead for communities, said: ‘This is an excellent initiative being delivered by Horizon Leisure Centres in partnership with Havant Borough Council.

‘These families have been through such a traumatic time, and we are so pleased to have connected them with kind, compassionate local people.

