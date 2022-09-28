Leisure centres offer free passes for Ukrainians and host families to help them gain independence and stay fit and healthy
TWO leisure centres are offering free activity passes to Ukrainian families who are living locally after fleeing their homes due to the ongoing war.
Horizon Leisure Trust, which operates out of Havant Leisure Centre and Waterlooville Leisure Centre, will give out passes providing each family with 10 free swims and 10 free soft play sessions.
Older children are able to swap the play centre vouchers for additional swim vouchers.
Mike Lyons, the chief executive of Havant Leisure Centres, said: ‘So far, the scheme has been greatly received and has helped 19 families.
Most Popular
-
1
'Inspirational' Seth Thind from Havant took his own life in 'catastrophic' incident on A3(M) after 'haphazard' mental health support, inquest hears
-
2
Leigh Park woman jailed for child abuse carried out when she was a man
-
3
Four men storm Tesco store in Lee-on-the-Solent and steal over £3,000 worth of cigarettes and alcohol while assaulting staff
‘We hope that access to the centres will allow Ukrainian families to stay fit and healthy in a warm and welcoming environment.’
To receive a pass, the Ukrainian family or host should email [email protected] with proof of Ukrainian residency, the number of people in the family, their ages, and a copy of each of their passports.
Read More
Families and individuals who are hosting Ukrainian refugees can also apply for a pass.
The offer is currently valid until December and more information can be found at horizonlc.com.
Horizon Leisure Centres operate the leisure centres in partnership with Havant Borough Council.
Councillor Gwen Robinson, cabinet lead for communities, said: ‘This is an excellent initiative being delivered by Horizon Leisure Centres in partnership with Havant Borough Council.
‘These families have been through such a traumatic time, and we are so pleased to have connected them with kind, compassionate local people.
‘The opportunity to access free leisure activities will make such a difference during their stay, really helping them to feel welcome in the borough.’