Library goes wild as ZooLab rangers host hands-on animal encounter for city youngsters
INQUISITIVE young minds were introduced to a menagerie of mammals, insects, amphibians, and arachnids at a city library.
Children got hands-on with a range of different animals yesterday, thanks to an encounter hosted by experienced ZooLab rangers at Portsmouth Central Library in Guildhall Square.
ZooLab aims to educate and inspire through ethical and engaging hands-on animal encounters.
At the event, librarian Patricia Garrett said: ‘We’re lucky enough to have ZooLab here with us, introducing children to lots of different kinds of animals.
‘We’ve invited ZooLab here as part of a bigger STEM project to introduce children to science, technology, engineering, and maths subjects, so I’ve been programming lots of events over the last couple of years to do with science, wildlife, and the environment.
‘We also have lots of other things coming up. We have a planetarium visiting during half term, we have a couple of science shows coming up, also at Central Library scheduled, as well as a poet who writes poems about space.’