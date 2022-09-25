Children got hands-on with a range of different animals yesterday, thanks to an encounter hosted by experienced ZooLab rangers at Portsmouth Central Library in Guildhall Square.

ZooLab aims to educate and inspire through ethical and engaging hands-on animal encounters.

Arvita Shrivastava, five, meets the python named 'Dolly Python', cared for by Zoolab presenter Anna French. Picture: Mike Cooter (240922)

At the event, librarian Patricia Garrett said: ‘We’re lucky enough to have ZooLab here with us, introducing children to lots of different kinds of animals.

‘We’ve invited ZooLab here as part of a bigger STEM project to introduce children to science, technology, engineering, and maths subjects, so I’ve been programming lots of events over the last couple of years to do with science, wildlife, and the environment.

‘We also have lots of other things coming up. We have a planetarium visiting during half term, we have a couple of science shows coming up, also at Central Library scheduled, as well as a poet who writes poems about space.’

Bringing Zoolab to the Norrish Central Library. Pictured: George Bates, Pat Garrett (from City Development and Cultural Services) and Anna French. Picture: Mike Cooter (240922)

Zoolab presenter George Bates at the event in the Norrish Central Library. Picture: Mike Cooter (240922)

Zoolab presenter George Bates at the event in the Norrish Central Library. Picture: Mike Cooter (240922)

Zoolab presenter Anna French with 'Dolly' Python. Picture: Mike Cooter (240922)

Zoolab presenter Anna French introduces a tortoise to Francesca Gibbs, five, at the event in the Norrish Central Library. Picture: Mike Cooter (240922)