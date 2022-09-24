A range of cacti and succulents from the Portsmouth and District Branch of the British Cactus and Succulent Society (BCSS) were put on display for all to enjoy.

Taking place at the Christ Church Hall this morning, the society’s autumn show featured cacti and succulents of all shapes and sizes, with some on sale for visitors to take home.

There was also an array of experts on hand to offer advice.

From left, Justin Gilbert, Gill Cawte and Carolyn Gilbert. Show by Portsmouth & District Branch of the British Cactus and Succulent Society, Christ Church Hall, Widley. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240922-06)

The shows also provided an opportunity to become a member of the branch.

Cliff Thompson, vice chairman of the society, said it had been ‘a very successful day’ and welcomed people along to the summer show, which will be held on June 3 next year.

The branch meets at Christ Church Hall, in London Road, Cosham, on the third Saturday of the month at 7.00pm for 7.30pm start.

The show was held at Christ Church Hall, Widley. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240922-07)

John Churcher. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240922-05)

From left, John Churcher, Chris Anderson and Ann Allen. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240922-04)

Susie Harbin, left, and Sarah Chambers. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240922-03)

Jenna Dewhurst. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240922-02)