Prickly customers on display at cactus and succulent society’s ‘successful’ autumn show
PRIZE-WINNING plants were looking sharp at a horticultural event held in Widley today.
A range of cacti and succulents from the Portsmouth and District Branch of the British Cactus and Succulent Society (BCSS) were put on display for all to enjoy.
Taking place at the Christ Church Hall this morning, the society’s autumn show featured cacti and succulents of all shapes and sizes, with some on sale for visitors to take home.
There was also an array of experts on hand to offer advice.
Most Popular
Read More
The shows also provided an opportunity to become a member of the branch.
Cliff Thompson, vice chairman of the society, said it had been ‘a very successful day’ and welcomed people along to the summer show, which will be held on June 3 next year.
The branch meets at Christ Church Hall, in London Road, Cosham, on the third Saturday of the month at 7.00pm for 7.30pm start.
Visit portsmouth.bcss.org.uk.