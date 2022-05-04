Courageous Dennis Faro, who died more than a decade ago, is to have a lifeboat named in recognition of his heroics with the RNLI.

The stalwart hero saved four lives while volunteering at the Portsmouth lifeboat station, and was one of the most venerated crew members at Eastney lifeboat station.The news left his beloved son, Michael Faro, overwhelmed with emotion. The 70-year-old heard of the news while caravanning in Western Australia with his wife.

Dennis Faro, one of the most decorated crew members of Portsmouth RNLI, has been honoured as the newest D-class lifeboat has been named after him. Pictured from L to R: William (Bill) Hawkins, and Dennis Faro.

When his son knew that the latest D-class vessel was titled, The Dennis Faro, he pulled over his car and started crying.

He told The News: ‘I saw the email when we finally got to civilization and had signal.

‘My wife told me how the lifeboat station decided on the name of the new lifeboat, and to be honest, I was in tears.

‘They were streaming away.

Dennis Faro was one of three crew members that saved a father and son from a motor cruiser in 1974, shown in a The News newspaper clipping from the time. Picture: RNLI.

‘I had to stop and gather myself because we were so surprised and proud of my dad being honoured in this way.

‘We couldn’t be more honoured, and all the family are really proud of it.’

Mr Faro said the family were born and raised in Bedhampton.

Dennis was born in 1926, and his son has fond memories of the two of them going cockling in Langstone Harbour.

RNLI crew issued testimonial vellums after rescuing a father and son from a motor cruiser. Pictured from L to R - Dennis Faro, Dr I. T. McLachlan, and William Hawkins. Sid Thayers, part of the crew, was unable to attend. Newspaper clipping from The News. Picture: RNLI.

The 70-year-old said his father would ‘turn his hand to anything’, and would regularly rebuild boats by putting old Morris engines inside them, alongside his brother, Robert Faro.

Dennis worked for Fireproof Tanks (FPT Industries), in Burrfields, where he met Michael’s step mum, Margaret Rose.

The avid-Pompey fan would later be called up to the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) in 1944, serving during the Second World War.

Michael Faro said his father got involved with Portsmouth lifeboat station, originally named Langstone Harbour lifeboat station, near to its formation.

The latest lifeboat at the RNLI in Portsmouth has been named The Dennis Faro. Current crew members at Portsmouth RNLI are giving it a test run. Picture: RNLI/Nicholas Leach.

Robert joined as a crew member when it was established in 1965, and Dennis would follow suit in 1968.

Mr Faro remembers his dad having a drive to support people.

‘He always enjoyed being on the water, and because he was born and bred in Portsmouth, it was part of him,’ he said.

‘He just liked to be involved, and if he could help, he always would.

‘Dad was a generous soul, but he was deep, never talking about his war days or achievements.’

Dennis would go on to be one of the most decorated crew members at Portsmouth RNLI.

Portsmouth lifeboat station. Picture: RNLI/Nicholas Leach.

He would receive a bronze medal for his ‘courage and seamanship’ in 1973.

As helmsman, he and his crewmates rescued two people from a yacht, Jo of Ryde, dragging the stricken ship three miles from Eastney point to safety.

The extraordinary act of bravery happened on August 5, 1973.

Dennis would also be awarded the Bronze Second-Service Clasp in 1974, in recognition of his ‘gallantry, dedication to duty, judgement and expert seamanship’.

He was part of three man crew, alongside William Hawkins, and Sid Thayers, saving a father and son from Langstone harbour during a force 10 storm.

Both of them had tied themselves to a stricken motor cruiser, Valon, which was in danger of capsizing during heavy seas near the Cockle Rythe area, on September 7, 1974.

Throughout his active duty with the RNLI, Dennis was always supported by those around him.

Son Michael said even when his dad was working as a manager at FPT Industries, which made aircraft fuel tanks, hovercraft skirts, and other equipment, he was allowed to leave his shift if the RNLI called in emergencies.

A fellow residentgave him a direct phone line, rare in 1969, so he could always receive RNLI calls.

Michael added even though the community helped his father, who ‘loved his family’ and ‘would help anyone’, he was ‘unassuming’ and quiet about his achievements.

‘Dad was awfully private,’ he said.

‘He was never big-headed, and would never talk about the rescues and what he got up to.

‘It was all part and parcel of who he was.

‘It was a small, tightknit, group of guys who were doing what they had to do, and that was normal to him, so he never went into detail.’

Dennis continued to fundraise for the lifeboat station in his later years.

After the family emigrated to Australia, Dennis died in 2006, aged 80.

As Portsmouth RNLI’s newest D-class lifeboat – The Dennis Faro – was primarily funded internally, its name was chosen by current crew members, and not a financial donor.

From selling jigsaw puzzle pieces, the RNLI raised £20,000, with another contributor adding a significant sum on top.

Talking about the lifeboat itself, Michael said it perfectly encapsulates what his dad was like.

He said: ‘You look at this vessel and some people will think that’s not much of a lifeboat.

‘That little boat, the D-class, is the workhorse, and putting it together costs over £100,000.

‘It’s not one of the big sexy offshore lifeboats, but these boats do an amazing job, with the volunteers who use them.’

He added he ‘couldn’t sing the praises of Portsmouth RNLI enough’, for helping the family and the naming ceremony on April 2.

At the event, current RNLI helmsman Aaron Gent said: ‘The lifeboat was built locally in Cowes, and it is going to be serving the local community, so we named it after our local hero who is Dennis Faro, our most highly decorated crew member.’

It was previously delayed due to Covid restrictions, and unfortunately, Mr Faro was unable to leave Australia for the ceremony, and his sister was caring for his mother in Suffolk.

He said a family representative was present, Robert Faro’s grandson, Johnny.

Mr Faro’s only wish was for his brother, Owen Faro, to have been alive for the commemoration.

Owen died after a long battle with cancer in 2017.

Despite this small hint of sadness, Mr Faro said the ceremony was ‘beautifully presented’, and he could not be prouder of his father.

Mr Faro said: ‘I just wish my big brother, Owen, had been witness to this, but hopefully now, people will recognise the name Dennis Faro.

‘It’s a lovely legacy, and hopefully, we’ll be around to help with the fundraising for the lifeboats replacement, and to continue the tradition of trying to help.’