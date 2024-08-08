Portsmouth supporter Eugene Noble stars alongside Danny Dyer, Josh Widdicombe and fans of all 92 Premier League and EFL clubs in new Sky Sports campaign.Eugene was chosen to represent Pompey and has created a tapestry of scarves to capture the fanbase’s sentiment ahead of their return to the Championship. Picture by Christopher Lobina

Life-long Pompey fan Eugene Noble has been chosen to represent the club in a new campaign by Sky Sports looking at fans’ hopes for the coming season.

Freshly promoted Pompey’s Championship campaign gets underway this weekend against Leeds at Elland Road.

Sky Sports has launched a campaign taking a fan from all 92 clubs in the Premiership and EFL and getting them to share their hopes and aspirations for the coming season. From poetry, to claymation, to bespoke made apparel, to specially made pies, every club is showcased in a unique way by a selected supporter

Eugene, a born and bred Portsea Islander, has created a tapestry which is a love letter to Pompey, and mirrors the highs and lows of his life, and how he’s used football and Fratton Park as a safe space after bereavement.

When asked about his inspiration for the tapestry, Eugene said: “I looked at images at the Kop – images of the sea of flags at Fratton Park. What I wanted to do is replicate that by collecting all of these scarves and putting them together as one tapestry to celebrate joy.”

In a message shared on Sky Sports’ social media as part of the campaign, Eugene said: “We followed you in the top flight, and we followed you in League 2, no matter the opponent, no matter the score, we’re always proud of you. Being back in the championship felt like an impossible dream, so no matter what they do I’ll be happy they were there! PUP, PPU.”

And how does he think we’ll do in the Championship? “I feel like we’ve built a team that was way too good to be in League One. I don’t think we’ll go back down, but promotion would be too unfathomable. Survival is what we want, and the Championship feels like home for us.”

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “Support for Pompey is a connection that unites generations, friends, families and communities across our city. I may be biased but Pompey has the best fans in world and Eugene is an example of that. The club has been through some ups and downs in recent years, but throughout it all the supporters and the city have stuck with them, so it was brilliant that we had so much to celebrate last season.

"In a world of uncertainties, there is real comfort in knowing that Pompey will continue to unite our city, bringing us joy, anguish and hopefully more success this season! Play up Pompey!”

