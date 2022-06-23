Vuzion and Cobweb are backing the Do Something Marvellous campaign – run by Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity – in support of employee David Barnsley Parsons, who has first-hand experience of epilepsy through his daughter Harriet.

Now three-year-old Harriet had her first seizure last summer, and has since had a further four.

David, from Portchester, said: ‘Each time Harriet has a seizure it involves an ambulance trip to hospital and monitoring to make sure she is recovering from the episode as expected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harriet and David

‘Harriet’s seizures to date have happened whilst she is asleep, which adds another layer of concern and worry around monitoring her.’

Roald Dahl Specialist Nurses are located all around the UK, including Queen Alexandra Hospital where Harriet receives care, and support seriously ill children and their families.

David added: ‘Rebecca and Liz [Roald Dahl Nurses] have been simply amazing at helping us as parents feel more in control with what is ultimately an out-of-control experience. Their support and compassion has been invaluable.

Harriet in hospital

‘Whilst it’s never going to be easy as a parent to see your child having a seizure, knowing there’s a plan in place to deal with it, and to follow up on next steps afterwards, helps us to know we’re doing all we can for Harriet in that situation.’

In the past month, the company has raised over £3,000 and plans to continue fundraising to meet the growing need for more Epilepsy Specialist Nurses in the NHS.

‘As she grows, her medication will need to be under constant review to make sure it’s at the right level to prevent her seizures ongoing, but Roald Dahl Nurses will be there to support us all along this journey.’

QA nurse, Rebecca Case, said: ‘I love the variety in my work and meeting different people, like Harriet and David.

Harriet

‘The most important aspect for me is the chance to make a real difference, to help children and their families manage and live with epilepsy.’

Louise Griew, chief executive at Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, said: ‘We’re extremely grateful to David and everyone at Vuzion and Cobweb for their fundraising efforts and would encourage other people and businesses in the area to #DoSomethingMarvellous.’