Community heroes to be given awards as part of Gosport's 100th anniversary celebrations
THE Mayor of Gosport has launched a search for local people who deserve recognition for their contributions to the community.
The Mayor, Cllr Jamie Hutchison, will present special awards to the chosen residents in November, to help mark the 100th anniversary of Gosport becoming a borough.
He is calling on local people to nominate anyone they know who helps make Gosport a great place to live in.
Cllr Hutchison said: ‘As part of the borough's 100th anniversary, I wanted to celebrate the achievements of people who make a difference in our community.
‘They could be people who organise community events, or who do valuable work like caring for others or litter-picking.
‘The list of possibilities is endless - I'm just looking for people who have made a positive contribution to their neighbourhood or the borough as a whole.’
To nominate someone for an award, residents need to fill in an online form.
The closing date for nominations is October 21, 2022.