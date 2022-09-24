News you can trust since 1877
Community heroes to be given awards as part of Gosport's 100th anniversary celebrations

THE Mayor of Gosport has launched a search for local people who deserve recognition for their contributions to the community.

By Toby Paine
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 9:38 am

The Mayor, Cllr Jamie Hutchison, will present special awards to the chosen residents in November, to help mark the 100th anniversary of Gosport becoming a borough.

He is calling on local people to nominate anyone they know who helps make Gosport a great place to live in.

Cllr Hutchison said: ‘As part of the borough's 100th anniversary, I wanted to celebrate the achievements of people who make a difference in our community.

The Mayor of Gosport, Councillor Jamie Hutchison. Picture: Mike Cooter (040622)

‘They could be people who organise community events, or who do valuable work like caring for others or litter-picking.

‘The list of possibilities is endless - I'm just looking for people who have made a positive contribution to their neighbourhood or the borough as a whole.’

To nominate someone for an award, residents need to fill in an online form.

The closing date for nominations is October 21, 2022.

