Live at the Bandstand was back for 2023 at Castle Field in Southsea.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 10:32 BST

The event delivers a sizzling summer of free live music, across an array of styles. This year continues with the theme of Bandstand on Tour, with performances taking place across Castle Field, Victoria Park, Southsea Common and King George V Playing Fields, as the traditional bandstand remains out of use due to the ongoing sea defence works.

Here’s some pictures of what happened at Castle Field on Saturday.

Enjoying the show at the Bandstand. Pictured: Amie Johnson (37), Carmel Dixon (32), Oscar Pearce (8), Christine Hemms (57) and dog Lola.

Photo: Mike Cooter

Enjoying the show at the Bandstand. Pictured: Susan Pengilley (50), Justin Pengilley (48) and Craig with dog Farley.

Photo: Mike Cooter

Enjoying the show at the Bandstand. Pictured: Jess Hansford (23), Cathlin Hepworth-Durrant (24) and Demi Johnson (27).

Photo: Mike Cooter

Enjoying the show at the Bandstand. Pictured: Ian Sharpe, Karen Colman, Gemma Sharp and Phil Abesin.

Photo: Mike Cooter

