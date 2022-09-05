Liz Truss named as next prime minister as Conservative Party leadership race comes to an end
THE Conservative Party has elected Liz Truss to become the next prime minister and party leader, with the new PM due to appear at Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament later this week.
The foreign secretary was named as the next resident of No 10 Downing Street after a ballot of more than 160,000 Tory party members.
The contest was sparked by current prime minister Boris Johnson’s resignation, which was provoked by mass resignations within his government over the Chris Pincher scandal.
Ms Truss faced down former chancellor Rishi Sunak as the pair made it to the final hurdle of the contest, which had seen Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt as bookie’s favourite at its start in July.
Most Popular
-
1
Royal Navy: Ministers mulling over whether to send HMS Queen Elizabeth to USA after HMS Prince of Wales breakdown
-
2
Met Office warns of thunderstorms 'disruption' this evening and overnight amid yellow weather warning
-
3
Police join forces with council to remove unauthorised encampment set up in car park
-
4
Portsmouth storm: Readers share their best pictures of thunder and lightning as forecasts predict more on the way
-
5
Portsmouth woman forced to abandon flat after having no electricity for six weeks when British Gas moved tariff without permission
Tomorrow will see the Queen receive the outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson at Balmoral, where he will formally offer his resignation.
Read More
Later that same day Liz Truss will also meet with Queen to take on her new role.
On Wednesday, the new prime minister will make her first appearance in the House of Commons in office – she will then face Labour leader Keir Starmer at prime minister's questions at midday.
The new PM visited Portsmouth last month, when she met with Conservative members at the Queen's Hotel in Southsea, an event that The News was exclusively invited to.
But after initially claiming that 'the local press will have its pound of flesh', Ms Truss snubbed questions about how her leadership would benefit Portsmouth and Hampshire.
The News has been reaching out to civic and business leaders across the city to share their messages to the new leader of the government later this week.