The foreign secretary was named as the next resident of No 10 Downing Street after a ballot of more than 160,000 Tory party members.

The contest was sparked by current prime minister Boris Johnson’s resignation, which was provoked by mass resignations within his government over the Chris Pincher scandal.

Ms Truss faced down former chancellor Rishi Sunak as the pair made it to the final hurdle of the contest, which had seen Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt as bookie’s favourite at its start in July.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has become the next prime minister as wins the Conservative Party leadership contest. Picture: PA.

Tomorrow will see the Queen receive the outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson at Balmoral, where he will formally offer his resignation.

Later that same day Liz Truss will also meet with Queen to take on her new role.

On Wednesday, the new prime minister will make her first appearance in the House of Commons in office – she will then face Labour leader Keir Starmer at prime minister's questions at midday.

The new PM visited Portsmouth last month, when she met with Conservative members at the Queen's Hotel in Southsea, an event that The News was exclusively invited to.

But after initially claiming that 'the local press will have its pound of flesh', Ms Truss snubbed questions about how her leadership would benefit Portsmouth and Hampshire.