Artists are being encouraged to get creative on the 80-metre-long hoarding at Hilsea Lido, as part of the Hilsea Lines project, following additional levelling-up funding from Portsmouth City Council.

As part of this piece of work, world-renowned street artist My Dog Sighs will repaint his popular eyes’ artwork on the lido wall, in collaboration with Portsmouth-based street artist Fark, whose art focuses on spreading positivity.

Through The Corner Collective, the pair has helped the council enlist more than 10 other local artists in the project, to offer a diverse range of art styles, from whimsical figures, graffiti-style, and images that reflect the sea and the nautical nature of our city.

Each of the artists will create their own style of art on the hoardings, to collectively represent levelling-up, the city of Portsmouth, and the different elements of the Hilsea Lines project, which includes Hilsea Lido, Foxes Forest and enhancing walking and cycling routes in the north of the city.

Additionally, there are four boards with levelling up, PCC, Hilsea Lines and Hilsea Lido branding on the hoarding, to provide updates on the project in the future. The painting of the hoardings will take place from 24-26 February.

The wide footpath will remain open during this time, but the council apologises for any disruption or inconvenience caused in the creation of this 80-metre-long wall of art.

Cllr Steve Pitt, cabinet member for culture, leisure, and economic development said: ‘We're grateful for the additional funding from the levelling-up fund to make the hoarding at Hilsea Lido a showcase of art to reflect the redevelopment in our city.

‘It's very exciting to have so many local artists involved in this ambitious project, which we hope brightens up the popular footpath at Hilsea Lines. The artwork will be able to be seen from the motorway, as a symbol of the exciting changes that are happening in our great waterfront city.’