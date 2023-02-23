Janice Burkinshaw has been a driving force behind community projects in Milton for more than 30 years. She has written and edited the Milton Matters newsletter since 1995, and has been chairwoman of her local Neighbourhood Forum.

Her achievements within the Milton Neighbourhood Forum include establishing the town's Neighbourhood Plan, creating the annual Picnic on The Green event which brings together local residents and ensures the green remains in public usage, and She was instrumental in setting up a seasonal ‘marvellous Milton market’ event which encouraged children to learn about businesses in their local area by following a Halloween trail.

Janice Burkinshaw with Milton Neighbourhood Forum committee member Reg Prentice

Janice also campaigned against overdevelopment at St James's Hospital and helped to halt plans which would haver seen green spaces on the site turned into more than 200 homes.

Janice said: ‘Obviously as you get older, it's time to hand it over to others to carry on so the forum can continue to grow.

‘Having done it for so long, I think that now it's time for other people to take on the responsibility. We are the only part of Portsmouth that has a neighbourhood plan. Once you’ve got a neighbourhood plan, you get a larger share of the community infrastructure levy - the money that developers pay to the city in order to progress with their plans.

‘I feel that I have kept the forum working well and supported it through that process so that now that that big chunk of work is done, people can continue it. We can only have a neighbourhood plan as long as we’ve got a neighbourhood forum.’

Pictured is Angela Barnes, left, and Janice Burkinshaw, right. The pair have been friends for 48 years.

Janice added that she plans to use her newfound free time to enjoy her hobbies such as swimming, bowls, ballroom dancing, reading fiction and catching up on watching television.

Angela Barnes became friends with Janice 48 years ago when the pair joined St James's young wives' club. Ten former members including Janice and Angela still meet every month.

Angela said: ‘She does a lot in the community. There's things all around Milton that wouldn't be there if it wasn’t for her.

Pictured is Janice Burkinshaw, right, during her last meeting as chair of the Milton Neighbourhood Forum

New chairman Martin Silman said ‘Janice leaves very big shoes to fill. Her organisational skills and commitment to the community have been incredible for so many years. Milton has been extremely well-served by her dedication and passion for our area and we wish her well in her semi-retirement. I am pleased she will be continuing as vice chair of the St James's Memorial Park Trust and will still be fighting to get the Chapel at St James's brought into community use.’