Simon Rowe, 45, has completed his seventh London Marathon, and this year he was running for a charity that is close to his heart.

His young niece was diagnosed with biliary atresia, which is a rare liver disease, and he found out about the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation during the detection of her disease.

Simon said: ‘Early detection of childhood liver disease really affects outcomes but, because of its rarity, not every case is diagnosed so quickly. CLDF provides medical professionals with vital information to help them spot the signs and also funds research into its causes and treatments as well as supporting affected families.’

Simon Rowe has completed the London Marathon for charity after his niece was diagnosed with a rare liver condition. Pictured: Simon after he finished the marathon.

He managed to finish the race in three hours 21 minutes on Sunday and has raised over £1,000 for the charity.

Simon added: ‘Running the first 22 miles alongside others holding to a comfortable pace, past unbelievable sights and sounds from this incredible event is one type of fun. Getting through the last four or five miles with people shouting my name often with a megaphone always with encouraging words is another type of fun. And the support is breathtaking especially when I was struggling to take a breath myself. I loved this experience.’