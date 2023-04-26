News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
2 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
2 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
4 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
5 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
7 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party

London Marathon 2023: Gosport man completes the 26-mile run and raises over £1,000 for Children's Liver Disease Foundation

A Gosport man has raised over £1,000 for charity by completing the London Marathon.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Apr 2023, 20:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 20:46 BST

Simon Rowe, 45, has completed his seventh London Marathon, and this year he was running for a charity that is close to his heart.

His young niece was diagnosed with biliary atresia, which is a rare liver disease, and he found out about the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation during the detection of her disease.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simon said: ‘Early detection of childhood liver disease really affects outcomes but, because of its rarity, not every case is diagnosed so quickly. CLDF provides medical professionals with vital information to help them spot the signs and also funds research into its causes and treatments as well as supporting affected families.’

Simon Rowe has completed the London Marathon for charity after his niece was diagnosed with a rare liver condition. Pictured: Simon after he finished the marathon.Simon Rowe has completed the London Marathon for charity after his niece was diagnosed with a rare liver condition. Pictured: Simon after he finished the marathon.
Simon Rowe has completed the London Marathon for charity after his niece was diagnosed with a rare liver condition. Pictured: Simon after he finished the marathon.
Most Popular

He managed to finish the race in three hours 21 minutes on Sunday and has raised over £1,000 for the charity.

SEE ALSO: King Charles III Coronation: Victoria Park will be holding a Big Coronation Lunch over the May bank holiday

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simon added: ‘Running the first 22 miles alongside others holding to a comfortable pace, past unbelievable sights and sounds from this incredible event is one type of fun. Getting through the last four or five miles with people shouting my name often with a megaphone always with encouraging words is another type of fun. And the support is breathtaking especially when I was struggling to take a breath myself. I loved this experience.’

Rebecca Cooper, chief executive of Children’s Liver Disease Foundation said: ‘CLDF is the only UK charity dedicated to fighting all childhood liver diseases, by providing information and emotional support, funds for research and a voice for all those affected.’

If you would like to support Simon’s fundraiser, click here for more information.

Related topics:GosportCharles IIICoronationVictoria Park