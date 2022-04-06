Friends and colleagues toasted to Jim May, delivery manager for the residential property tribunal, at a ceremony this week.

Jim May joined the Tribunal on January 17, 1983, which at the time was based in Brighton, and in June 1987 the Tribunal Office was moved to Chichester.

In January 2008, Jim was promoted as manager of the tribunal staff for the Southern Region, a position that he held until retirement.

From left: Eve Miller, cluster manager, Jim May, retiring delivery manager, and Siobhan McGrath, president of the tribunal. Picture: Emily Turner

Jim took charge of the relocation of the Tribunal Office to Havant in January 2017.

Around 30 people attended the ceremony, where speakers thanked Jim for his hard work and dedication.

Eve Miller, cluster manager, congratulated Jim on his 43 years and eight months in civil service - 39 of which have been spent with the Tribunal.

She said: ‘It is quite an achievement.

‘The place won’t be the same without you.’

Siobhan McGrath, the president of the tribunal, travelled from her London office to say a few words about Jim on his retirement.

She said: ‘Jim has always been kind and enthusiastic.

‘During the 39 years there have been eight tribunal presidents of the panel, the same number of prime ministers.

‘I think it says a great deal about Jim that several of those are here today.

‘We will miss Jim very much.’

Following his retirement from the Tribunal, Jim intends to spend more time pursuing his passions of cricket and football.

At his farewell ceremony, Jim was presented with a signed cricket bat, a book of headlines reporting on Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club, and a selection of bottles of wine.

Thanking the room, Jim reflected on his ‘many fond memories’ working at the Tribunal Office.

He added: ‘I have met an enormous number of people in this job

‘I just wish to thank everyone I have worked with. It has been a pleasure.

‘I don’t know where the years have gone.’

The Tribunal deals with a wide range of disputes involving residential properties including service charges, appointment of managers, the extension of long leases, the acquisition of freeholds, determination of market and fair rents, and housing standards.

