Portchester-based Frank Nowosielski’s passing at the age of 69 came as a ‘horrific shock’ to his wife of 48 years Paula.

He was on the 17th hole at Wickham Park Golf Course playing in a competition on July 30 when he declared he was not feeling well before collapsing, leaving his family distraught at his ‘unexpected’ death.

Frank Nowosielski, former captain of HMS Victory, with former prime minister Margaret Thatcher

A bench paying tribute to Frank at the course is among the many gestures paid to the modest sailor who rose through the ranks and was awarded an MBE.

But the pinnacle of Lieutenant Commander Nowosielski’s career was being Captain of HMS Victory from April 1, 1998, to March 10, 2006 – making him the longest serving Commanding Officer of the ship.

He had first served on Victory from 1989 - 1992 as its First Lieutenant and was so inspired by the experience of working onboard that he was determined to come back to the ship as Commanding Officer. Six years later, on May 1, 1998, he took command and saw Nelson’s flagship through a number of changes, including an intense period of restoration and maintenance.

He was awarded the MBE in 2002 for his services to the ship. His naval career was extended to oversee the celebrations marking the bicentenary of the Battle of Trafalgar – the most high profile and busy period the ship has known since coming into dry dock in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in 1922.

Frank Nowosielski, former captain of HMS Victory.

He hosted hundreds of official functions and met high profile figures from former prime minister Margaret Thatcher to Princess Anne and the Duke of Edinburgh. But Frank also enjoyed building links with local schools over the years.

He annually presented a leadership prize to the pupils at the Admiral Lord Nelson school and created a link with the City of Portsmouth Boys’ School and its Victory Centre which provides special needs support for those with learning difficulties.

Following his stint in the navy, which spanned from 1972 to 2006, he was approached to become general manager of the naval base attraction Action Stations.

He was awarded the bosun’s whistle for being the top student in 1972 at HMS Raleigh in Plymouth and was also presented with the naval officer’s sword at Dartmouth in 1984.

Frank Nowosielski, former captain of HMS Victory, with the Duke of Edinburgh.

From Yorkshire, and an avid Leeds United football fan, Lieutenant Commander Nowosielski served on a number of ships, from HMS London, HMS Hermes to HMS Illustrious.

His wife Paula, 70, said: ‘As a person if you asked about his career he would just say he was in the navy, he would not say about all his achievements.

‘He loved freshwater fishing and was chairman of the Royal Navy Angling Club for many years. He was also a keen golfer and enjoyed doing DIY at home.

‘Frank had two daughters and four grandchildren and was very family orientated and very fit. He would enjoy running and used to do the Great South Run.

‘He was the last person you would think (his sudden death) would happen to. It’s such a horrific shock for me and the family.’

