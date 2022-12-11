A ROYAL Navy veteran from Portsmouth has turned a DIY man-cave into an award winning pub shed.

John Simmons, 50, started creating his back garden boozer – The Dog & Ball – in Horndean last year. It was crowned Britain's Pub Shed of the Year in November.

The pub contains its own dart board, fairy lights, beer garden, decking area and other features. Mr Simmons, of Portsmouth, was delighted to receive the award.

He said: ‘It has all been rather overwhelming, but I am chuffed to bits. We had 18 friends over to celebrate the final and it was fantastic to find out I won – I was really thrilled.

‘I started building it last year and wanted to have it completed this summer for my 50th birthday. Sourcing the reclaimed material took the biggest chunk of time. I am an avid DIY-er and love a project.’

Mr Simmons celebrated his triumph with his wife Anita, 49, children Libby, 23, Jacob, 19, and Evie, 12, as well as Labradoodle Bertie, seven; the pub is in his namesake.

Here is what The Dog & Ball looks like.

