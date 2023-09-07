Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

French artist Liam Bononi and Essex-based Scotty Brave, who paints under the name brave_arts and was supposed to paint a mural on 32 Haslemere Road, Southsea, were part of the lin-up for the Look Up Street Art Festival. However, the pair have both decided not to take part due to being “unwell and unable.”

A statement from the festival’s organisers on social media said: “Unfortunately two of our headliners are unwell and unable to proceed/paint. @liambononi and @brave_arts, get well soon guys. As soon as they’re feeling paint flicking fit again they’ll be coming back down to Portmsouth to paint their walls!”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of street artists are set to visit Portsmouth. Pictured is a mural by My Dog Sighs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brainchild of Portsmouth’s own star street artist, My Dog Sighs, the festival will take place in locations across Portsea on September 9 and 10 when it is hoped it will attract thousands of people to see the art take shape.

Alongside big names from the street art world such as Phlegm, The London Police, Hera, Kashink, Gary Stranger and My Dog Sighs, organisers anticipate around 100 artists taking part – and they are inviting local artists to get in touch so they can join in too.

There will also be opportunities for the public to get hands on at painting workshops and activities for children.