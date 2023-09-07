Look Up Street Art Festival: Headliner artsists pull out of event due to illness
and live on Freeview channel 276
French artist Liam Bononi and Essex-based Scotty Brave, who paints under the name brave_arts and was supposed to paint a mural on 32 Haslemere Road, Southsea, were part of the lin-up for the Look Up Street Art Festival. However, the pair have both decided not to take part due to being “unwell and unable.”
NOW READ: My Dog Sighs to launch Portsmouth's first ever street art festival with stars including Phlegm, The London Police and Gary Stranger
A statement from the festival’s organisers on social media said: “Unfortunately two of our headliners are unwell and unable to proceed/paint. @liambononi and @brave_arts, get well soon guys. As soon as they’re feeling paint flicking fit again they’ll be coming back down to Portmsouth to paint their walls!”
The brainchild of Portsmouth’s own star street artist, My Dog Sighs, the festival will take place in locations across Portsea on September 9 and 10 when it is hoped it will attract thousands of people to see the art take shape.
NOW READ: Look Up Street Art Festival: Spectacular mural by My Dog Sighs taking shape on side of Astoria in Portsmouth
Alongside big names from the street art world such as Phlegm, The London Police, Hera, Kashink, Gary Stranger and My Dog Sighs, organisers anticipate around 100 artists taking part – and they are inviting local artists to get in touch so they can join in too.
There will also be opportunities for the public to get hands on at painting workshops and activities for children.
The organisers are also looking for volunteers to help over the weekend. For more information and the link to apply as an artist or volunteer go to lookup-portsmouth.co.uk.