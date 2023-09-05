Watch more videos on Shots!

The Love is Love painting was put together by creative young people and local street artists at the basketball court in Orchard Park, Fratton. It aims to nurture a community where all voices are heard.

The artwork was inspired by the death of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey in Chesire in February 2023. She was stabbed to death in Linear Park, Culcheth.

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with murder and are due to attend a trial at Manchester Crown Court on November 27. Candlelit vigils were held in major cities across the UK in memory of her.

The Love Is Love mural has been set up in Orchard Park, Portsmouth. Picture: Harry Dobson/HLD Media

The scene was funded by Portsmouth City Council (PCC) and supported by community interest groups FORM+FUNCTION and Engendering Change, the council’s Youth Cabinet, and prominent street artists Samo and Fark.

Jo Morgan, the founder and CEO of Engendering Change, said: "With a significant increase in homophobic and transphobic hate crimes in recent years, we know that many LGBTQ people feel unsafe to be their true and authentic selves.

"The Youth Cabinet is passionate about changing this by combating bigotry with love. It has been an honour to bring young people across the city together and to help them to create a space which is unambiguous in its message: Love is Love."

The Love is Love mural aims to promote LGBTQ+ rights. Pictured is: (l-r) Cllr Chris Attwell, artist Mister Samo, Annabel Innes, director of Form + Function and artist Fark. Picture: Sarah Standing (010923-7769)

FORM+FUNCTION specialises in creativity and community – playing a key role in the project. Creative director Annabel Innes said: “The Love is Love mural project stands as a testament to the power of creativity and unity in fostering positive change.

"Building on our prior work in Orchard Park, this project showcases the beauty and impact of when art, community, and advocacy meet. We are thrilled to support and amplify the Youth Cabinet's message of love and inclusion, and we look forward to seeing the far-reaching impact it will undoubtedly have on the city.”

PCC’s Youth Cabinet organised two workshops alongside Samo and Fark. The designers discussed how art can change the world and how they brought their vision to life using hoodies as their canvas.

Community interest groups and young people rallied around the project to create a symbol of love and acceptance in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (010923-7771)

After some brainstorming sessions and lots of hard work, the Love is Love mural was born – carrying the message of love, togetherness and acceptance. Councillor Suzy Horton, deputy leader of PCC, said: “Projects like the Love is Love mural not only enrich our public spaces but also serve as a testament to the power of collaboration and youth engagement.

"The Youth Cabinet's dedication to positive change, coupled with the council's support, demonstrates the potential for our young citizens to make a significant difference in our community.” The team is a group of volunteers – aged 11-18 – who aim to speak up for young people in Portsmouth.

Jude Leaves, its leader. said: “The Youth Cabinet hopes the Love is Love mural will be like a stone thrown into a pond, making ripples of love and kindness that spread across the city. This beautiful artwork will show that everyone is important and should be treated with respect.