Three people were treated for injuries at the scene yesterday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the wreckage in Green Street, Bordon, at 4.41pm.

The members of the public involved were able to climb out of their vehicles before Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) crews arrived. Firefighters gave immediate care to two people, before paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service treated another person.

Firefighters responded to reports of a collision in Green Street, Bordon. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters cleared the road, alongside police officers, before crews from Aton and Rushmoor returned to their stations. A HIWFRS statement said: ‘The casualties were able to get out of the vehicles before HIWFRS arrived on scene, when further crews from Surrey FRS and Basingstoke were stood down.

‘Two casualties were given immediate emergency care by firefighters, as South Central Ambulance Service paramedics treated a further casualty.

‘Crews made the scene safe alongside police colleagues, before returning to station shortly after half five.’

Three people were treated at the scene by the emergency services. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

