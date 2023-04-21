After opening in 2021, Lee Sotheran and Richard Aylett saw a surge in customers all get in line wanting to taste their food, and since then, they have not only gained a loyal following, but they have also had customers pleading with them to open up another site.

Currently they are working from the kitchen of Back to the Belgrave, Southsea, but they are looking to expand to the north of the city.

Los Dos Amigos based in the back of Back To The Belgrave in Albert Road, Southsea. Pictured is: Co owners of Los Dos Amigos (l-r) Lee Sotheran and Rich Aylett. Picture: Sarah Standing (200423-2300)

Some of their dishes that are popular amongst locals include the chipotle chicken burrito which is full to the brim with rice, salsa, salad, chicken and black beans and dirty nachos which are smothered in chilli beef, chipotle chicken, pulled pork, salsa, guac, jalapeños, sour cream and cheese.

If you are looking for something a bit smaller, the pair offer chicken strips, halloumi fries and fries and to make things even better, they serve churros with sweet dips for dessert.

Lee said: ‘We are just big on taste and flavour and we try and showcase that on our social media like what we are doing to make our guacamole taste so good, whatwe are doing to make our salsa taste so good, the chilli beef, the chipotle chicken. Richard’s created the recipes for all of it and pretty much every single dish apart from the fries is made fresh so I think the reason why people would recommend us and why we recommend ourselves is because it is fresh tasty Mexican food.’

Los Dos Amigos based in the back of Back To The Belgrave in Albert Road, Southsea. Pictured is: Co owners of Los Dos Amigos (l-r) Lee Sotheran and Rich Aylett. Picture: Sarah Standing (200423-2272)

The pair have also got a food challenge on offer which involves being able to eat dirty nachos, a large portion of fries, a large burrito, wings and churros and if a customer can eat it all in 45 minutes, they will get it all for free – but no one has been successful.

There is the option to build a box so that customers can pick and chose what they want from a salad with the basics to adding ten items to their box, Lee and Richard both agree that it is a worthy addition to their business.

Richard said: ‘I think what makes us a recommended place is the process we use on our social medias to show how our product is made and the fresh ingredients that we use it comes out in the end product with our customers who recommend it to others.

‘We have some authentic items on the menu like burritos, and quesadillas and tacos but we also go a little bit Tex Mex-y if people aren’t sure of what a burrito or a quesadilla is so we do loaded fries, halloumi fries, we have got some dirty nachos and dirty fries so a bit more of a choice for the customer.’