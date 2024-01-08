Two best friends have won a staggering £1m prize by playing the lottery.

A mystery man known only as Mr. H from Hampshire scooped the prize after his numbers came up in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw. He will be sharing the winnings with his best friend – who are part of a syndicate – following the competition on December 5.

The pair have become two of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Incredible news for Mr. H and his best friend for winning this fantastic prize. They have become a million pounds richer overnight - congratulations.”

Mr H alongside his best friend has won £1m after playing EuroMillions. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Lottery winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like Mr. H, release some details through partial publicity. The National Lottery generates £30m each week for funded projects.