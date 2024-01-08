Levi Kent murder probe: Gosport man charged with witness intimidation as police investigate death
The 22-year-old was found seriously assaulted in Keyes Road, Bridgemary, at 2.32am on November 24. Levi, described as "kind, caring, and funny man" by his family, later died of his injuries. Residents rallied around his loved one and came out in droves to share their condolences at Levi’s funeral – lining the streets to watch the procession on December 21.
Police had previously charged Mark Phillips, 56, of Gilbert Close, with perverting the course of justice last month. He has now been charged with an additional offence. “He has since been charged with a further offence of witness intimidation relating to incidents alleged to have taken place between December 8 and 12, 2023,” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.
“Phillips was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Saturday, January 6. At the hearing, he was further remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on February 5.” Six other people have already been charged as part of the police investigation.
Tommy West, 18, of Fisgard Road, Gosport, and Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close, Gosport, are both charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article. Sarah Flynn, 35, of James Close, Gosport, and Joanne West, 45, of no fixed abode, have been charged with assisting an offender – one count and two counts respectively. They are all due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on January 10.
Peter West, 42, of Fisgard Road, Gosport, and Liam Savage, 37, of Trinity Green, Gosport, have also both been charged with two counts of assisting an offender. The pair are scheduled to appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on January 15. Five other people were also arrested by police. A 63-year-old Gosport male, and a 67-year-old man from Salisbury, were both arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been bailed with conditions until February 16 and 25 respectively.
A 19-year-old man from Gosport, and 22-year-old male from Fareham, were both arrested on suspicion of murder. They have been bailed with conditions until February 24 and 25 respectively. Police released a 35-year-old man from Fareham without charge, after previously being detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.