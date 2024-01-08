Police have charged a man with intimidating witnesses as part of the murder investigation into the death of Levi Kent.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police had previously charged Mark Phillips, 56, of Gilbert Close, with perverting the course of justice last month. He has now been charged with an additional offence. “He has since been charged with a further offence of witness intimidation relating to incidents alleged to have taken place between December 8 and 12, 2023,” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

NOW READ: Gosport celebrates life of Levi Kent after his tragic death at age 22

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Levi Kent, 22, of Gosport, died form his injuries after police found him seriously assaulted in Keyes Road, Bridgemary, on November 24. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/Sarah Standing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Phillips was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Saturday, January 6. At the hearing, he was further remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on February 5.” Six other people have already been charged as part of the police investigation.

Tommy West, 18, of Fisgard Road, Gosport, and Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close, Gosport, are both charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article. Sarah Flynn, 35, of James Close, Gosport, and Joanne West, 45, of no fixed abode, have been charged with assisting an offender – one count and two counts respectively. They are all due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on January 10.

Peter West, 42, of Fisgard Road, Gosport, and Liam Savage, 37, of Trinity Green, Gosport, have also both been charged with two counts of assisting an offender. The pair are scheduled to appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on January 15. Five other people were also arrested by police. A 63-year-old Gosport male, and a 67-year-old man from Salisbury, were both arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been bailed with conditions until February 16 and 25 respectively.

A man has been charged with intimidating witnesses as police continue to investigate the death of Levi Kent. His took place on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at St John's Church in Forton Road, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (211223-3794)