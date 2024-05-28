Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The full lineup for the latest series of Love Island has been revealed as the popular program is set to return to our screens - and it features a contestant from Portsmouth.

The show, set to return next month with its 11th series, will see singles mingle in a Mallorcan villa in hopes of finding a new partner.

Mimii Ngulube, a 24-year-old mental health nurse from Portsmouth, will join ten other people looking for love in the new series. She describes herself as a “girls' girl” and spontaneously decided to apply after becoming dissatisfied with the Portsmouth dating pool.

Here is the full list of contestants set to join Love Island in summer 2024:

Samantha Kenny

Age: 26

From: Liverpool

Job: Makeup Artist

Munveer Jabbal

Age: 30

From: Surbiton, Surrey

Job: Recruitment Manager

Nicole Samuel

Age: 24

From: Aberdare

Job: Accounts Manager

Ronnie Vint

Age: 27

From: South East London

Job: Semi Professional Footballer

Patsy Field

Age: 29

From: Orpington

Job: Office Administrator

Ciaran Davies

Age: 21

From: Pencoed, South Wales

Job: Surveyor

Mimii Ngulube

Age: 24

From: Portsmouth

Job: Mental Health Nurse

Mimii Ngulube, Love Island 2024 (Photo: ITV)

Sam Taylor

Age: 23

From: Chesterfield

Job: Hair Stylist

Jess White

Age: 25

From: Stockport

Job: Retail Manager

Ayo Odukoya

Age: 25

From: Canning Town

Job: Model

Harriett Blackmore

Age: 24

From: Brighton

Job: Dancer & Personal Shopper