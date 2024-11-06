'Loving' Gosport dad of three who died after crashing into house is named as tributes paid
Dean Burton, 30, of Bridgemary Road, Gosport, was driving a silver Jaguar XKR on Gregson Avenue around 8.20am on Thursday 17 October when his car smashed through barriers before catapulting down a verge and into a house in Harwood Close.
He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle left the road. Paying tribute to him today, Dean's family said: "Dean was a loving husband and father who absolutely adored his three boys.
"He would do anything for his family and friends closest to him. Taken way too soon, Dean will be missed and loved always."
Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.
Call police with information on 101 quoting the reference 44240451466, or online by going to https://www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-about-a-road-traffic-incident/