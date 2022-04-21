He had a winning ticket from EuroMillions Millionaire Maker draw on March 25, and has become a millionaire.
The mystery prize winner is only known as Mr S.
Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, ‘Massive congratulations to Mr. S who has become a millionaire overnight!
‘He can now look forward to making amazing memories with his new-found fortune.’
The EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw.
Its special event, on March 25, saw 10 UK residents receive the life-changing sum in one night.
The Hampshire local has become one of over eight million players that win a cash prize each week, on The National Lottery’s range of games.
Interactive winners can release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.
Over £30 million each week for National Lottery-funded projects.