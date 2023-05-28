Christopher Welburn, 33, bagged £35,000 while playing three-card poker at Grosvenor Casino in Gunwharf Quays. He was on break from a traditional tournament with his friend James when he tried his hand at the table game to pass the time, but ended up gasping in disbelief as the cards were dealt.

The Waterlooville native told The News: ‘I was betting the minimum of £5 and £1 on the progressive jackpot. Next minute, it was carnage. It all happened in slow motion.

Christopher Welburn, 33, with his cheque for £35,500 after winning the minor three-card poker jackpot at Grosvenor Casino in Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Natalie Harman.

‘James was hitting me in the arm and telling me that I’d won £35,000. I didn't believe him at first, but then the whole table was looking at me and nodding.

‘The security came down and stopped the whole casino. It was quite mental really.’ Three-card poker is game where the player’s hand has to beat the dealer’s.

Participants can bet on multipliers which increases their odds for having specific hands which share their cards with the dealer. Christopher’s 10, Jack and Queen of clubs – a straight flush – turned into a Royal Flush when combined with the dealer’s Ace and King of Clubs.

Christopher said: ‘If the royal flush with spades, I would have won £90,000, not that I’m complaining!

‘Before it happened, my wife said my luck was in, and it certainly was.’ The jackpot happened on May 12, with Christopher going back to work a few days later at his job in the petrol chemical industry.

He passed on £5,000 to James as he gave Christopher £100 to play with on the table. ‘That shows how much of a good friend he is,’ Christopher said. ‘I wouldn’t have been playing otherwise.’

Christopher is putting most of his winnings towards buying a house with his partner, Natalie Harman. The rest will be used for holidays, with Christopher travelling tonight to visit his parents in Turkey.

The couple also have plans to visit friends in Florida, USA. Christopher said the win is a ‘big step’ towards his saving goal and a ‘major relief’.

He added: ‘It came at the right time. I’ve got a decent job and I’m putting money away each week. If I won it a few years ago, I would have squandered it.’

It’s recommended that anyone who gambles plays within their financial limits. Gambling addiction can have a devastating impact on someone’s life.