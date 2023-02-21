Lucky Waterlooville woman bags over £1,200 in Pick My Postcode lottery and plans garden makeover with winnings
A lucky woman from Waterlooville has won over £1,200 in a lottery.
Sarah Kendell, 47, celebrated after bagging £1263.85 on the free online postcode lottery website Pick My Postcode. The winner’s perseverance has paid off after checking the website every day since 2017 to see if she won any of the 17 daily draws.
Ms Kendell said she is still excited about the surprise award, as she’s never won a lottery draw before. ‘Believe it, I had been playing for a few years and won nothing, but I kept playing and it finally happened!,’ she added.
When asked how she was going to spend her winnings – after her PO7 postcode area won – she said: ‘A lot is going to go towards our badly needed garden makeover.’
Pick My Postcode is an online lottery draw which is funded by advertising revenue and market research. This allows it to be completely free for members. To date, the company has given away £1,626,578 to its lucky members, not including bonuses.
Pick My Postcode has given away £53,413 to members with a PO postcode since 2017. Ms Keller won the main draw on the site.
As the prize had not been claimed for six days, it had rolled over to just above £1,200. She had also accumulated £63.85 worth of bonuses.
The ‘bonus’ is an extra pot of money which members grow by visiting the website every day, completing surveys and by completing extra offers. Diane, from Somerset, was the site’s biggest ever winner after a whopping £3,345 in September last year.