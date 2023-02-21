Sarah Kendell, 47, celebrated after bagging £1263.85 on the free online postcode lottery website Pick My Postcode. The winner’s perseverance has paid off after checking the website every day since 2017 to see if she won any of the 17 daily draws.

Ms Kendell said she is still excited about the surprise award, as she’s never won a lottery draw before. ‘Believe it, I had been playing for a few years and won nothing, but I kept playing and it finally happened!,’ she added.

Sarah Kendell, of Waterlooville, has won over £1200 in the Pick My Postcode lottery.

When asked how she was going to spend her winnings – after her PO7 postcode area won – she said: ‘A lot is going to go towards our badly needed garden makeover.’

Pick My Postcode is an online lottery draw which is funded by advertising revenue and market research. This allows it to be completely free for members. To date, the company has given away £1,626,578 to its lucky members, not including bonuses.

Pick My Postcode has given away £53,413 to members with a PO postcode since 2017. Ms Keller won the main draw on the site.

As the prize had not been claimed for six days, it had rolled over to just above £1,200. She had also accumulated £63.85 worth of bonuses.