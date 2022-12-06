Anna Wardley, CEO of Luna Foundation, recording After a Parent Dies by Suicide for BBC Radio 4's Four Thought, in which she calls for better support for children bereaved by parental suicide. Credit: Luna Foundation:Anna Wardley, CEO Luna Foundation, records After a Parent Dies by Suicide for BBC Radio 4 Four Thought at Millbank studios in London.

Anna has herself been exposed to bereavement through suicide and has used her own experiences to help others, and she is now on a mission to count the number of children affected.

In the episode of Four Thought to be broadcast on Wednesday (December 7), Anna opens up about losing her dad to suicide at the age of nine, and throughout the programme, Anna describes herself as one of the ‘countless’ children that lose a parent to suicide.

Anna said: ‘At Luna Foundation we’ve launched the Time to Count campaign to call for children left behind after suicide to be counted. It’s vital that we start counting the children who lose a parent to suicide, as an important first step in improving the support that they receive.

‘Up to now, they have remained invisible and that has been a barrier to providing them with the support they need. Through our Time to Count campaign, we’re on a mission to change that as a matter of urgency.’

She uses the term ‘countless’ as no one knows the exact amount of children affected, but it is estimated that there are more than 9,000 children a year, and during her own research, Anna found that a child is three times more likely to take their life if they have lost a parent to suicide.

