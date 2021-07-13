Lucky spectators caught a glimpse of Saga’s Spirit of Adventure - Britain’s newest 236-metre boutique cruise ship, as she sailed into port early this morning.

The arrival of Spirit of Adventure reflects the multi-million pound investment to transform the port into a leading cruise terminal, including an extended cruise berth allowing large events to take place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spirit of Adventure in Portsmouth. Pic: Portsmouth International Port

Spirit of Adventure features five restaurants including the world’s first Nepalese restaurant at sea – Khukuri House - alongside Amalfi, a high-end Italian cuisine restaurant and the Supper Club, a dining and live entertainment venue.

The ship also has a 500 square metre spa known as The Lido outdoor pool, and a 444-seat theatre and a large library called The Playhouse.

Nick Stace, CEO of Saga Travel, said: ‘Seeing Spirit of Adventure at Portsmouth International Port for the first time will be a real moment for Saga Cruises.

‘She’ll be named there on July 19 – the first new ship ever to have the honour at the port – which we’re all so looking forward to. Portsmouth has been incredibly welcoming of us and we’re very grateful for that.’

This historic occasion marks a significant development for the port’s ambitions, as Spirit of Adventure becomes the first cruise ship naming ever to take place in the city.

In recent years, Saga has pioneered the boutique cruising experience for its customers. In 2019, the company launched its first-ever, purpose-built boutique cruise ship, Spirit of Discovery, with the firm also promising ‘exciting’ plans for Spirit of Adventure.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘Portsmouth's dramatic harbour entrance is a stunning backdrop perfectly showcasing the Spirit of Adventure, building anticipation for her naming ceremony on Monday July 19.

‘We're looking forward to Saga's brand-new vessels becoming a familiar sight in our city. This is a new cruise era for Portsmouth and we can't wait for cruise lines like Saga to join us on our journey.’

SEE ALSO: Toy car slapped with penalty notice

Attention will soon turn to transforming the terminal to create an extension on the existing building to cater for 2,000 passengers.

The naming ceremony is due to take place next Monday at 1pm.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron