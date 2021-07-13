Toy car parked on yellow lines in Portsmouth slapped with Penalty Charge Notice by council in funny gesture
A TOY car parked on yellow lines was slapped with a penalty charge notice by council parking wardens - but escaped having to pay a fine after it turned out to be a joke.
Enforcement officers spotted the tiny green car parked on Durban Road, Fratton, next to Kingston Cemetery on Monday of last week.
They then placed a Penalty Charge Notice on the sports vehicle - much to the bemusement of locals, one of whom then posted pictures on The News’ Breaking News and Incidents Facebook page
Now Portsmouth City Council has revealed the fine was put on the car in jest.
‘This was a light-hearted response by one of our Civil Enforcement Officers to seeing the toy car parked on double yellow lines, meant to make the owner and passers-by smile, which it seems to have done given the comments on Facebook,’ a spokeswoman said.
‘We hope the child is reunited with their toy very soon and they will be pleased to hear there are no fines to pay, however we do recommend keeping toy cars off the roads and yellow lines.’