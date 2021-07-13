Enforcement officers spotted the tiny green car parked on Durban Road, Fratton, next to Kingston Cemetery on Monday of last week.

They then placed a Penalty Charge Notice on the sports vehicle - much to the bemusement of locals, one of whom then posted pictures on The News’ Breaking News and Incidents Facebook page

A toy car was given a penalty charge notice in jest for parking on yellow lines on Durban Road, Fratton. Pic: John Day.

Now Portsmouth City Council has revealed the fine was put on the car in jest.

‘This was a light-hearted response by one of our Civil Enforcement Officers to seeing the toy car parked on double yellow lines, meant to make the owner and passers-by smile, which it seems to have done given the comments on Facebook,’ a spokeswoman said.

‘We hope the child is reunited with their toy very soon and they will be pleased to hear there are no fines to pay, however we do recommend keeping toy cars off the roads and yellow lines.’

