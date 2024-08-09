M27 and M3 closures for Friday, Saturday and Sunday announced for drivers - what time and where

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 16:51 GMT
Drivers on the M27 and M3 will face closures from today through the weekend for roadworks, according to National Highways.

M27. Picture: Chris MoorhouseM27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The closures will take place from today (Friday August 9) to Sunday August 11 from 9pm to 6am.

On the M27 eastbound there will be a carriageway closure between junction 4 and junction 8 from 9pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday for major resurfacing work. On the M27 eastbound there will also be an entry slip road closure at junction 1 from 9pm on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.

Meanwhile on the M3 southbound from Friday there will be a link road closure with the M27 eastbound between 9pm and 6am on Saturday. A link road going to the A303 westbound will also be shut at the same time. Northbound on the M3 there will be an exit slip road closure at junction 4 for barrier repairs.

On the M3 northbound way there will be an entry slip road closure at junction 7 for maintenance work from 9pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

