M27 and M3 closures for Friday, Saturday and Sunday announced for drivers - what time and where
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The closures will take place from today (Friday August 9) to Sunday August 11 from 9pm to 6am.
On the M27 eastbound there will be a carriageway closure between junction 4 and junction 8 from 9pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday for major resurfacing work. On the M27 eastbound there will also be an entry slip road closure at junction 1 from 9pm on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.
Meanwhile on the M3 southbound from Friday there will be a link road closure with the M27 eastbound between 9pm and 6am on Saturday. A link road going to the A303 westbound will also be shut at the same time. Northbound on the M3 there will be an exit slip road closure at junction 4 for barrier repairs.
On the M3 northbound way there will be an entry slip road closure at junction 7 for maintenance work from 9pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.