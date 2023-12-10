M27 blocked and traffic held by police after vehicle crash
A crash on the M27 this morning led to three lanes being blocked and traffic held by police.
The incident happened between junction 10 and junction 9 westbound. Three lanes were closed as traffic was held by cops before two of the lanes were reopened.
Reports had suggested at least two cars were involved in the collision with one of them hitting the central reservation.