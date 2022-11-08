Police have confirmed a 36-year-old man from Havant died in the single-vehicle fatal road crash eastbound on the A27 Havant bypass, as reported by The News.

The crash happened at about 11.55pm after a blue BMW 120d with five occupants crashed. The man who died was one of the passengers. Specialist officers are supporting his family.

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were also injured.

As reported, Highways England reported at the weekend the car burst into flames following the crash.

A police statement said: ‘Following our initial inquiries, we are now calling for anyone with further information that could assist our investigation.

‘Were you travelling on this road around the same time as this incident? Did you witness the collision or do you have dash cam footage of the BMW?

