News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares latest heartbreak
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’

M27 crash: Hampshire motorway reopened after serious' crash sees all lanes closed in both directions

A ‘serious’ crash on the M27 has left all lanes blocked – but the motorway has now reopened.
By Tom Morton
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 06:59 BST

The incident happened eastbound between junction 5 and 7 around 4pm on Saturday – close to the M3 interchange. It led to long delays in the area.

The eastbound carriageway was not entirely cleared until just before midnight, although the westbound side had reopened several hours earlier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the time a police statement said: ‘We are currently dealing with a serious collision on the M27. The eastbound and westbound carriageways are currently closed between junction 5 for Eastleigh and junction 7 for Hedge End.

Most Popular

‘We expect the eastbound carriageway to remain closed for several hours. We are advising people to seek an alternative route and avoid the area.’

READ NOW: Comic Con photos

The M27 near Portchester. Yesterday's crash happened further west, near Hedge End Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-26)The M27 near Portchester. Yesterday's crash happened further west, near Hedge End Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-26)
The M27 near Portchester. Yesterday's crash happened further west, near Hedge End Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-26)
Related topics:M27HampshireEastleigh