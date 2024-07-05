M27 crash in Portsmouth causes "severe delays" as drivers "slow to look at accident"
AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Congestion to the westbound side as drivers slow to look at the accident.
“Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Average speed ten mph.”
Delays are also being reported in the opposite direction. “Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout) and J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Average speed 15 mph,” the AA added.
