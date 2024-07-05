M27 crash in Portsmouth causes "severe delays" as drivers "slow to look at accident"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A crash on the M27 in Portsmouth is causing “severe delays” for morning drivers - as drivers slow to look at the accident on the opposite carriageway.

nw

AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Congestion to the westbound side as drivers slow to look at the accident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Average speed ten mph.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad