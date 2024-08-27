M27 crash involving lorry and car leaves motorway blocked
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A car and a lorry crashed on the M27 resulting in two lanes being closed.
Police said they were called as 12.42pm today to reports of a collision on the M27 at junction 10 involving a car and a lorry - initially reported as involving two cars. One person suffered minor injuries.
AA Traffic News said earlier: “Delays and two lanes closed due to recovery work and crash, two cars involved on M27 Westbound from J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham). Lanes one and two (of four) are closed.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.