M27 crash involving lorry and car leaves motorway blocked

By Steve Deeks

Crime Reporter

Published 27th Aug 2024, 15:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A car and a lorry crashed on the M27 resulting in two lanes being closed.

National Highways

Police said they were called as 12.42pm today to reports of a collision on the M27 at junction 10 involving a car and a lorry - initially reported as involving two cars. One person suffered minor injuries.

AA Traffic News said earlier: “Delays and two lanes closed due to recovery work and crash, two cars involved on M27 Westbound from J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham). Lanes one and two (of four) are closed.”

 

Related topics:M27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.