M27 crash involving two cars leaves lanes blocked with recovery work ongoing

By Steve Deeks

Crime Reporter

Published 27th Aug 2024, 13:09 BST
A crash on the M27 has led to two lanes being closed as drivers suffer delays.

Web templates: Breaking news

A collision between two cars heading westbound near Fareham between junction 10 and 9 has caused disruption this lunchtime. Recovery work has led to two lanes being closed.

AA Traffic News said: “Delays and two lanes closed due to recovery work and crash, two cars involved on M27 Westbound from J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham). Lanes one and two (of four) are closed.”

Police have been contacted for more information.

