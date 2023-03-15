M27 crash leaves lane blocked and delays to drivers
A crash on the M27 has resulted in a lane being blocked and delays for drivers.
By Steve Deeks
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:22 GMT- 1 min read
The incident happened eastbound between junction 5 and junction 7 around 12.30pm. Live travel service Romanse said there were ‘delays on approach’.
A post on social media said: ‘Eastbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED between J5/A335 #Eastleigh and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd due to RTI, delays on approach.’
