M27 crash leaves lane blocked and delays to drivers

A crash on the M27 has resulted in a lane being blocked and delays for drivers.

By Steve Deeks
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:22 GMT- 1 min read

The incident happened eastbound between junction 5 and junction 7 around 12.30pm. Live travel service Romanse said there were ‘delays on approach’.

A post on social media said: ‘Eastbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED between J5/A335 #Eastleigh and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd due to RTI, delays on approach.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

