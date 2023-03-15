News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 minutes ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June
10 hours ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
11 hours ago George Ezra cancels London O2 show after being diagnosed with illness
11 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
12 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child
12 hours ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues

Watch: Havant joy rider Soloman Biddle jailed after high-speed chase that put children’s lives at risk before police took drastic action

A joy rider with an ‘appalling record’ was involved in a high-speed chase that involved going the wrong way along a road and putting children’s lives at risk before police took drastic action to stop the danger-driver.

By Steve Deeks
Published 15th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 3 min read

Havant menace Soloman Biddle, 37, was pulled from the smashed window of a stolen Citroen by two police cars which crashed into him to block him off after he went the wrong way across a roundabout in heavy traffic at the junction of Havant Road and North Street, at the entry point to Emsworth.

READ NOW: Flasher jailed

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Biddle, who has 100 previous offences to his name, had gone through red lights while travelling at a ‘frightening’ pace after blue light police chased him from the A27 on January 26. The danger driver’s recklessness saw him motoring at 80mph in a 30mph road past a school - with ‘shocked’ parents forced to pull back from crossing the road.

14 March 2023 Pictured: Frames from footage of a high-speed police chase of joy rider Soloman Biddle on Havant Road and North Street, Emsworth Picture: Hampsire Police
14 March 2023 Pictured: Frames from footage of a high-speed police chase of joy rider Soloman Biddle on Havant Road and North Street, Emsworth Picture: Hampsire Police
14 March 2023 Pictured: Frames from footage of a high-speed police chase of joy rider Soloman Biddle on Havant Road and North Street, Emsworth Picture: Hampsire Police
Most Popular

Biddle, of Lockerley Road, was even able to navigate spikes put down in the road as police desperately hunted down the thief. ‘The tyres did not puncture and police pursued him with blue lights with him at one point travelling at 80mph in a 30mph road with heavy traffic and pedestrians and schoolchildren as it was the end of the school day,’ prosecutor Holly Fagan said.

‘There were serious concerns about the car. Fortunately no one stepped in the road. One mum had to pull her child back. There was shock on people’s faces.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pursuit, played to the court, was finally brought to a close with no-one seriously injured after Biddle was cornered by quick-thinking police having gone the wrong way across the North Street junction roundabout. One police car followed Biddle the wrong way round while the second car blocked his escape after coming from the other side of the roundabout. ‘The Citroen was pinned against the roundabout and Mr Biddle was removed through the broken window,’ Ms Fagan said. ‘There was a scuffle as they got him out.’

SEE ALSO: Pompey fan banned

14 March 2023 Pictured: Frames from footage of a high-speed police chase of joy rider Soloman Biddle on Havant Road and North Street, Emsworth Picture: Hampsire Police
14 March 2023 Pictured: Frames from footage of a high-speed police chase of joy rider Soloman Biddle on Havant Road and North Street, Emsworth Picture: Hampsire Police
14 March 2023 Pictured: Frames from footage of a high-speed police chase of joy rider Soloman Biddle on Havant Road and North Street, Emsworth Picture: Hampsire Police

One officer was left with grazes to his knee and bruises to his arm while another officer suffered a broken wrist and was in a cast for six weeks. The owner of the Citroen car was still without his car following the incident and was now ‘feeling more isolated’ and unable to get to hospital easily.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard of other incidents by Biddle including when he took a Peugeot van from Bosham on October 13, 2021, before crashing into a Mini and Volkswagen on Castle Road, Waterlooville, which left the former car written off with over £2,000 damage.

Less than two months later on December 4, Biddle was seen scoping out parked cars in Itchen Abbas before breaking into a Tesla and stealing £260 worth of items that were due to be Christmas presents. Damage to the car cost £450 to repair.

Biddle admitted criminal damage, aggravated vehicle taking, theft from a motor vehicle, taking a car without consent, driving with no insurance, driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, failing to stop, assault of emergency worker, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing a Class B drug.

Soloman Biddle. Pic Hants police
Soloman Biddle. Pic Hants police
Soloman Biddle. Pic Hants police
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Recorder Benjamin Newton, jailed Biddle for 22 months and banned him from driving for five years 11 months. ‘You have an appalling record,’ the judge said.

SEE MORE: Man charged over pub incident