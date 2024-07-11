M27 crash leaves lane closed and queues for rush hour drivers

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 15:59 BST
A crash on the M27 has led to a lane being closed and queues for drivers.

AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Westbound from J3 M271 (Southampton Docks) to J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton).

“Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J4 M3 and J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton). Average speed ten mph.”

