M27 crash near Portsmouth leaves lane closed for drivers this morning
A crash on the M27 has led to a lane being closed for drivers this morning.
AA Traffic News reported the incident happened eastbound at the junction 11 turn off for Fareham and Gosport on the A27.
The AA said: “Lane closed on exit ramp due to crash on M27 at J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Traffic is coping well.”
