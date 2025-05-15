M27 crash near Portsmouth causes long delays - police update

Police have given an update over a crash that left “long delays” on the M27 near Portsmouth this morning.

The incident happened eastbound between junction 11 and 12. AA Traffic News previously said: “Long delays due to earlier crash on M27 Eastbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Congestion to J9 (Segensworth / Fareham).”

Police have now said: “This was reported just before 8am. Two cars were involved and one person suffered minor injuries. All lanes are running.”